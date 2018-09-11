Police: 3 men, 1 woman ordered held without bail on gun charges in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men and a woman were ordered held without bail Tuesday after police say they found a loaded rifle in the vehicle they were in Monday night, according to Whitman police.

Steevens Charles, 25, of Brockton, Bernadin Francois, 23, of Dorchester, Sebastien Gassant, 23, of Mattapan, and Nailah Sanon, 19, of Dorchester, were each charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, felony possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and attempt to commit a crime after police found a Highpoint 9mm short barrel rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Police say they also confiscated a black BB gun pistol, a rubber mask, and a black ski mask as evidence. The rifle was found to have had its serial number scraped off.

Officers responded to Central Street about 10:15 p.m. for reports of a group of people carrying guns and wearing dark masks and clothing and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road with four people inside. They were later identitied as Charles, Francois, Gassant, and Sanon, according to police.

Police say Francois told them he was an Uber driver, but could not tell them where he was going or what he was doing parked on Central Street.

As officers spoke with the other individuals inside the car, Francois shifted his seat, allegedly revealing the barrel of a rifle tucked between the seat and center console.

Officers from Hanson, East Bridgewater, and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who were all in the area of Central Street, responded and helped to place the four suspects in custody without further incident.

“I want to thank our law enforcement partners from the other communities who responded to provide assistance in backing up our officers,” Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton said. “This was excellent police work that resulted in the apprehension of individuals that posed a great threat to public safety and the citizens of Whitman.”

The four were arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court and were ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

