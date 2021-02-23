CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife-wielding man and two others armed with firearms caused a disturbance inside a store in Carver Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to Tractor Supply on Main Street around 3:30 p.m. learned that several customers had caused a disturbance and made threats before leaving the store, according to Carver police.

Witnesses reportedly said one of the customers was armed with a large knife.

A short time later, officers spotted a truck matching the description of the vehicle the customers left in traveling south on Route 58, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted and Plympton officers responded to the location to offer assistance.

A subsequent investigation determined that the three men inside the truck had been at Tractor Supply and that one of them was armed with a large knife, while the other two were armed with firearms, police said.

The threats made at the store are possibly related to an on-going criminal matter in Carver, police added.

Officers also reportedly recovered prescription medication that was not prescribed to any of them.

Two of the men, identified as 32-year-old Adam Lourenco, of Taunton, and 31-year-old Nicholas Bellefeuille, of Middleborough, were placed under arrest and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition with an FID card, possession of a Class B substance — Oxycodone, and possession of a Class B substance — Xanax, police said.

Lourenco is also facing a possession of a large capacity firearm charge and Bellefeuille is additionally facing a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon — brass knuckles.

Both men were arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court and released on $1,000 bail.

The third suspect will be summonsed to court on criminal charges by Plympton police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)