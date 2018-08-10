Police: 3 men arrested on drug charges after violent struggle with troopers in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arrested in Auburn Wednesday after troopers conducting a traffic stop found more than 100 grams of cocaine, state police said.

A trooper who pulled over the driver of an Acura TSX on Route 290 East about 7:30 p.m. noticed a man in the back seat, later identified as James Evans, 28, of the Bronx, New York, was shifting around in the back seat, according to a post on the agency’s website.

During a subsequent pat frisk, state police say Evans tried to pull away from the trooper and needed to be sprayed with pepper spray and shot with a Taser to bring him under control when the struggle turned violent, according to police.

When Evans was found to be in possession of 101 grams of cocaine, and another bag containing 61 grams, the other occupants of the car, Carlos Martinez, 42, of the Bronx, New York, and Joy Green, 38, of Dexter, Maine, were arrested.

All three are facing charges of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Evans was also charged with resisting arrest.

All three were arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday.

