Police: 3 men caught dragging stolen 25-foot-long shed down road

(WHDH) — Three men are facing criminal charges after police say they were caught dragging a stolen 25-foot-long shed down a road in Lebanon, Maine.

State troopers responding to a report that three men had stolen a shed off of a foreclosed property on Pork Street Sunday found the suspects dragging the large structure behind a pickup truck on a nearby street.

Matthew Thompson, of Lebanon, Maine, Timothy James, of Pembroke, New Hampshire, and Robert Breton, of Milton, New Hampshire, were arrested on theft charges.

Thompson was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and illegal prescription pills, according to police.

All three men were taken to the York County Jail, where they were being held on $5,000 cash bail.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)