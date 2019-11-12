Police: 3 men, one with a gun, arrested after hiding in Boston basement

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing trespassing charges and one is facing gun charges after officers found them hiding in a Boston basement Monday, police said.

Officers serving a warrant at 26 Schuyler St. at 10:30 p.m. tried to arrest Jacari Cosgrove, 21, of Boston, but Cosgrove fled into the building and locked the door behind him, police said. When police entered, they allegedly found Cosgrove hiding in the basement with two other men, and later found a .40 Smith & Wesson handgun.

Anthony Kelley, 18, of Boston and Rivaldo Jean, 18, of Boston were charged with trespassing. Cosgrove was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and trespassing, along with warrant charges of home invasion, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The three men will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

