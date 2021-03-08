Police: 3 NH men arrested after putting anti-mask stickers on Manchester City Hall

Three men are facing criminal charges after police say they stuck multiple stickers criticizing the Granite State’s COVID-19 mask mandate in and around Manchester City Hall last month.

Officers investigating a Feb. 2 report that stickers criticizing the mandate were found on doors at City Hall, trash cans, and traffic sign poles determined the “difficult to remove” messages “made reference to living in fear, citizens being controlled, and masks being a sign of cowardice,” according to police.

After reviewing video surveillance, police located and charged Skylan Bennett, 38, of Concord, Frank Staples, 41, of Manchester, and Jason Gerhard, 35, of Northfiled, on criminal mischief charges.

All three were released on personal recognizance bail.