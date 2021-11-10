BOSTON (WHDH) – Three police officers were wounded and a man who opened fire on them was killed after an hourslong standoff in Boston on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed individual barricaded in a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street in Dorchester around 9:30 a.m. set up a perimeter and called in SWAT teams, as well as crisis negotiators, according to the Boston Police Department.

Negotiators spent about six hours trying to talk the individual into a peaceful surrender before Boston Police Acting Commissioner Gregory Long said the suspect began firing at the officers.

“During those negotiations, the individual fired at the officers, striking three officers on scene,” he said. “As a result of being fired upon, officers on scene returned fire, striking the suspect.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

A number of Boston police officers were seen outside Boston Medical Center as they awaited word on their injured colleagues.

Two officers had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning, while one remained hospitalized.

“This highlights the dangers that the men and women of this department face every single day that they put on this uniform,” Long said.

Julie Clarke said her stepson was the man who was shot and killed by police and that the whole incident started when he pulled a gun on her and her adult son.

“I don’t know what was going through his head,” said Clarke. “I can’t say, but I told him at 7 this morning that this was not going to end well.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Boston police with an investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

