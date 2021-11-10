BOSTON (WHDH) – Three police officers are recovering and the man who opened fire on them is deadafter an hourslong standoff in Boston on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed individual barricaded in a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street in Dorchester around 9:30 a.m. set up a perimeter and called in SWAT teams, as well as crisis negotiators, according to the Boston Police Department.

Negotiators spent about six hours trying to talk the individual into a peaceful surrender before Boston Police Acting Commissioner Gregory Long said the suspect began firing at the officers.

“During those negotiations, the individual fired at the officers, striking three officers on scene,” he said. “As a result of being fired upon, officers on scene returned fire, striking the suspect.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed from the crime scene by the medical examiner 24 hours later.

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

RELATED: ‘A strong department’: Police gather outside hospital to support 3 officers shot after Boston standoff

Two officers had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning, while one remained hospitalized.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association issued a statement on Twitter that reads: “One day after 3 of our officers shot, we remain grateful and humbled by the incredible show of support for our officers and their families. Knowing full well the road to recovery will be long, we kindly ask you to keep the prayers and well wishes coming. God bless Boston.”

The city’s Mayor-elect Michelle Wu also commented on the recent uptick in violence towards Boston’s finest.

“It is incredibly horrific what we have seen in the last couple days in this city and my thoughts and prayers are with the injured officers and their families,” she said.

Homicide detectives still roamed the area into Wednesday evening.

Neighbors who live along Ferndale Street say the events of this week are still fresh on their minds.

Images of the violent gun battle are easy to see with shattered windows left behind.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Boston police with an investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)