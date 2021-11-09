BOSTON (WHDH) - Three police officers were wounded in a shooting following a deadly hourslong standoff in Boston on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed individual barricaded in a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street in the city’s Dorchester section around 9:30 a.m. immediately set up a perimeter and called in SWAT teams, as well as crisis negotiators, according to the Boston Police Department.

Negotiators spent about six hours trying to talk the individual into a peaceful surrender before the police say the suspect allegedly began firing at the officers.

The officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

All officers were treated there before they were taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

A number of Boston police officers were seen outside the hospital as they awaited word on their injured colleagues.

Video from the scene of the standoff showed several ambulances, armored vehicles, and sharpshooters in the neighborhood.

In a tweet, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said, “Asking for prayers. Two of our officers transported to hospital after being shot during confrontation with barricaded suspect.”

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu added, “I have been briefed about the tragic incident unfolding in Dorchester and will be monitoring the situation closely. My prayers are with the injured officers and their loved ones.”

There were no additional details available.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Boston police with an investigation.

Breaking: officials now say 3 officers were shot in Dorchester and suffered non life threatening but serious injuries…suspect who opened fire on officers was killed #7News pic.twitter.com/mS3AqS0dGo — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 9, 2021

Breaking: shooting on Ferndale St in Dorchester… multiple ambulances in route to the hospital after 6 hour standoff with armed suspect #7News pic.twitter.com/jA0FSzeoF1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 9, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)