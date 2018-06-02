Police: 3 Ohio residents arrested on gun charges in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. — Three Ohio residents are facing weapons charges after state troopers found a gun during a traffic stop, state police said.
Troopers conducting a motor vehicle stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton about 2 p.m. Friday arrested Michael Morale, 36, of Canton, Robert Hoard, 27, of Akron, and Ashlie Brinson, 26, of Canton, after a .38 caliber revolver and five rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle, according to state police.
All three were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and improperly storing a firearm.
Morales and Hoard are facing additional charges of being felons in possession of a firearm.
All three are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.
