Police: 3 Ohio residents arrested on gun charges in Charlton

Three Ohio residents were arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

CHARLTON, Mass. — Three Ohio residents are facing weapons charges after state troopers found a gun during a traffic stop, state police said.

Troopers conducting a motor vehicle stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton about 2 p.m. Friday arrested Michael Morale, 36, of Canton, Robert Hoard, 27, of Akron, and Ashlie Brinson, 26, of Canton, after a .38 caliber revolver and five rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle, according to state police.

All three were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and improperly storing a firearm.

Morales and Hoard are facing additional charges of being felons in possession of a firearm.

All three are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

