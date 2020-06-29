Police: 3 people arrested, 2 guns seized following traffic stop near South Bay Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested and two illegal guns were seized following a traffic stop near the South Bay Shopping Center early Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers on patrol in the area of Massachusetts Avenue at Newmarket Square conducted a motor vehicle stop for a defective headlight around 2 a.m. and learned that the driver, 21-year-old Amani D. Perkins, of Mattapan, did not have a license, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Two passengers in Perkins’ vehicle fled the scene but were tracked down following a brief foot chase, police said.

Troopers also recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver and a 9MM Taurus semi-automatic pistol.

Perkins is facing charges including unlicensed operation and equipment violations.

The passengers, 24-year-old Kamiya Santos, and 19-year-old Malik Achabe Rise, both of Boston, are facing charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

All three suspects are slated to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

