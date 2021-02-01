Police: 3 people dead following dispute over shoveling snow

(WHDH) — Three people are dead following a dispute over shoveling snow dumped by a major winter storm that slammed the Northeast on Monday.

Officers responding to the area of West Bergh Street in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, around 9:30 a.m. found three people who died in an apparent double murder-suicide, WNEP-TV reported.

Investigators say a neighborhood resident fatally shot a man and his wife in the street before turning the gun on himself inside his home.

The deadly incident was reportedly precipitated by a disagreement about snow removal.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)