ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested Tuesday after police say they broke into the same Attleboro home twice in the span of less than seven hours in an attempt to steal marijuana.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in on Peck Street just after 11:00 a.m. spoke with a resident who said the suspects could be heard in the basement before they fled the scene, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

The resident also called 911 shortly before 4:20 a.m. to report that three males had just broken in, police said. The caller and another person who lives in the home then locked themselves in a bedroom and watched the suspects via a live video feed on a home surveillance camera.

Police say they reviewed the surveillance video and were able to determine that the same suspects had returned to the scene of the previous crime.

One of the suspects appeared to be carrying a gun, police noted.

Investigators believe the suspects were targeting marijuana that was being kept in the home.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that these were not random acts, and the residence in question was specifically targeted by the suspects for the purpose of stealing marijuana,” police said in a news release.

After investigators shared a description of a possible suspect vehicle with other area law enforcement agencies, police in Providence conducted a traffic stop and arrested three Rhode Islands natives on fugitive from justice charges, including 20-year-old Jaylen Ladue, 18-year-old Asuriah Becote, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Attleboro police are working to obtain arrest warrants for home invasion charges against all three suspects.

The suspects will be called to court at a later date.

