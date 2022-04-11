BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken into custody after two Boston police officers discharged their firearms during an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a gun-wielding person in an SUV in the area of Tyler Street just after 2 a.m. watched the driver strike two parked vehicles, according to the Boston Police Department. Those officers then fired shots at the vehicle.

The suspects were not struck by the gunfire and they were arrested at the scene, police noted.

The officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police say a firearm was found in the SUV.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

