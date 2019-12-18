Police: 3 rounds of ammunition allegedly brought to Norton school to trade for electronics

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating ammunition found in Norton Middle School Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to the school at 3:30 p.m. for reports that a student had been heard talking about trading five bullets to another student for electronic items. Officials searched specific students’ belongings and did not find ammunition, but a locker search after school dismissal found three rounds of .243 rifle ammunition, police said.

Officers searched the rest of the school and school officials canceled a winter concert planned for 7 p.m., police said. No other ammunition was found and no charges have been filed.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)