Police: 3 stabbed after altercation at Southie gas station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning triple stabbing in South Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Old Colony Avenue around 1:30 a.m. learned an altercation inside in the Speedway Gas Station had spilled onto the street, according to police.

The three stabbing victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

