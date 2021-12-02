HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been taken into police custody after a driver in a stolen car fled a traffic stop and crashed in Holbrook on Thursday.

Officers responded to a reported crash in the area of 300 South Franklin St. around 10 a.m. determined the vehicle involved was the same stolen car that had recently fled from an attempted traffic stop, according to Holbrook Police Chief William J. Smith.

After a search of the area, two male suspects were located and taken into custody nearby.

A third suspect was found a short time later in the woods near Longmeadow Road and taken into custody without incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

