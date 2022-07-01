DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers are in custody after allegedly assaulting a cab driver at the MBTA’s JFK-UMass station on Thursday night, according to transit police.

According to officials, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl allegedly demanded a ride from the 53-year-old cab driver who was idling outside the station. After the driver told the teens he was off duty, the teens allegedly attacked with a hammer and glass bottle while splitting on him.

“We are working quickly to get to the bottom of anything that happens and respond,” said Boston mayor Michelle Wu when asked for comment.

Just before the attack, transit police also say the three teens broke a window on a red line train.

The violent attack would be the second such incident at an MBTA station in as many weeks.

Last week three teens were caught on camera assaulting a 20-year-old man to the point of unconsciousness outside South Station.

It’s enough to have Lucas Westcom, a frequent rider of the T, concerned.

“It just seems like it’s an ongoing thing that’s happening either with the T or at T-locations. It’s just a long string of just terrible incidents,” said Westcom.

