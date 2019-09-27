Police: 3 teens arrested in connection with 2 street robberies in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with two street robberies that occurred in Mid-Cambridge Thursday night, police say.

Officers responded to Fayette Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery where three juveniles reportedly demanded a victim’s wallet while he was walking home. Minutes later officers responded to a separate robbery that reportedly occurred in the area of Inman and Harvard Street when three juveniles demanded money from a second victim.

Two suspects who fit the description provided by the victims in both incidents were stopped by officers and positively identified by the victims.

Evidence from the robberies was found on the possession of the third suspect at his home, where officers were conducting a search warrant related to the Armed Robbery that occurred on Sept. 14 in the area of Harvard and Lee Street.

A 16-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery. The third suspect is also being summonsed for the Sept. 14 Armed Robbery.

Anyone with any information related to these incidents is asked to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips anonymously via phone, email, and text message should visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)