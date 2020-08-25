LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers are facing a slew of charges after breaking into motor vehicles before fleeing the scene in a stolen car that they later crashed and abandoned in Worcester County early Tuesday morning, police said.

A Leicester resident called police after witnessing two people breaking into motor vehicles in their driveway just after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw the suspects jump into a getaway vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen from Connecticut, according to Leicester police.

The car reportedly failed to stop for police and sped away at a high rate of speed toward Worcester.

A short time later, the car crashed in Auburn at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 12, police said.

All three occupants allegedly fled the scene and ran into the nearby woods.

A state police K-9 was deployed and located all three people in a swamp, according to police.

An 18-year-old male of Hartford, Conn., an 18-year-old male of Enfield, Conn., and a 17-year-old female of West Hartford, Conn. were taken into custody.

Their charges include receiving stolen property exceeding $1,200, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the night for a felony, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, negligent operation, use without authority, and marked lanes violation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)