Police: 3 teens stabbed in Boston, one in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an attack that left three teenagers stabbed Saturday evening, with one of them suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight on Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. found three people injured, police said. Two groups of nearly a dozen teenagers got into a fight right before the stabbings, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, Gross said. A 16-year-old and 13-year-old were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The street was blocked off as police investigated. Gross said the quick calls to police helped the victims receive treatment.

“We just want to thank to everyone who called in,” Gross said. “Because you called in at such a timely manner, we were able to get those teenagers to the hospital.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)