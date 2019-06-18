Police: 3-year-old child injured after falling from third-story window in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Norwood say a 3-year-old child has been injured after falling from a third-story window in Norwood on Tuesday.

Officials say the incident happened on Dean Street after a grandmother was watching the child and he fell asleep, so she left the room to tend to other children.

The boy then woke up and fell from an open window, landing on the pavement below.

Police and fire arrived on the scene and transported the child to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Officials say the child did not suffer any broken bones but did have some lacerations.

