Police: 3-year-old girl dies, younger sister in critical condition after being found in hot car

(WHDH) — A three-year-old girl passed away and her 15-month-old sister is in critical condition after they found in a hot car parked outside their mother’s home on Monday, officials said.

Officers were called to a home in Booneville, Arkansas, after 21-year-old Kaylee Petchenik reported that her children had gone missing while she was taking a nap, according to Arkansas State Police.

A Booneville officer found the children, both of whom were unconscious, lying on the car’s back floorboard, state police said.

Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Olivia Petchenik remains hospitalized in stable, but critical condition.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

