Police: 3 youths die in icy crash; driver lacked a license

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A car driven by a teenager without a license hit an icy patch and struck a tree in central Maine on Sunday, killing three youths ages 12 to 15 and injuring two other youngsters, including the driver, authorities said.

The vehicle, which in photos appeared to be a sedan, seemed to have hit ice on the road in Clinton and gone into an uncontrolled skid, Maine State Police said.

Driver inexperience and speed likely caused the crash, police said.

The crash killed Thomas Porfirio, 15; Emily Baker, 14; and Ashland Baker, 12, all of Clinton, police said. A 12-year-old girl also from Clinton was injured, police said.

Police said the driver was a 16-year-old male from Clinton and was also injured. They withheld his name because the crash was still under investigation.

There was no word on whether the vehicle contained other occupants or whether the injured were wearing seat belts.

