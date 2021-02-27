Police: 3rd suspect arrested on homicide charges after death of toddler found with fentanyl in her system in NH

LANCASTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A third person is facing negligent homicide charges in the death of a New Hampshire toddler found with fentanyl in her system last year, officials said Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive toddler at a Londonderry truck stop found a 1-year and 9-month-old girl who was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. An autopsy performed by the state’s medical examiner showed the cause of the girl’s death to be acute fentanyl intoxication, police said.

After U.S. Marshals searched for three suspects in the death, police arrested Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, New Hampshire and Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, New Hampshire last Wednesday. They were arraigned on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Londonderry police.

After police issued a reward of up to $2,500 for information on the third suspect, officers allegedly found Dana Dolan, 24, of Tilton at an apartment in Lancaster, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers arrested Dolan after he attempted to flee the apartment, police said.

Dolan was charged with negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He was held at the Rockingham County Jail pending a court appearance Monday.

