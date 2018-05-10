Police: 3rd suspect wanted in robbery at Rob Gronkowski’s house arrested

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The third suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Rob Gronkowski’s house has been arrested in Maine, Foxborough police said.

Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, was arrested by the Franklin County Maine Sheriff’s Office.

Denn and two others allegedly broke into the New England Patriots star tight end’s Foxborough home while he was away at the Super Bowl in February.

Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, and Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxborough, have already been arrested in connection with the crime.

No additional details were immediately available.

