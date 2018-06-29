Police: 4 arrested after guns, cocaine, meth found in Watertown home

Guns, drugs and cash recovered during a drug operation in Watertown. Courtesy Watertown Police Department.

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men were arrested early Thursday morning after police officers executing a search warrant found guns and drugs in a home in Watertown, police said.

Watertown police officers and members of the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 51 Riverside St. and found three firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, Ketamine, marijuana, and about $10,000 in cash, Watertown police announced Friday. The search was the result of a month-long narcotics investigation.

As a result of the search, police arrested the residents of the home, James Paul, 28, Charles Seo, 22, Dominic Chad Davis, 29, and Akeem Ricardo Mapp, 29.

All four men were arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court.

