Police: 4 arrested after revolver, ammo found during Worcester traffic stop

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Four people were arrested on weapons charges earlier this month after a gun and ammo were found during a traffic stop in Worcester, state police said.

A trooper who stopped a red Pontiac Grand AM on Southbridge Street about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 3 for having an expired registration sticker arrested four people after finding an illegal firearm in the vehicle, according to state police.

Michael Free, 26, of Oxford, Andrew Mongeon, 32, of Webster, Christopher Baton, 30, of Southbridge, and Deirdre Harty, 41, of Southbridge, were each arrested on an illegally possessing a firearm charge after a loaded revolver and several loose rounds of ammunition were found.

All four were arraigned in Worcester District Court.

