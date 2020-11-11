BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been arrested after police say a traffic stop led to the seizure of three firearms in Roxbury early Wednesday morning.

Officers on patrol stopped a car traveling at a very low rate of speed fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of Walnut and Crawford streets around 12:40 a.m., according to Boston police.

They noticed that two of the occupants in the car were reportedly acting nervous and breathing heavy.

Officers asked all four people in the car to step outside so they could perform a pat frisk when they noticed the glove box was opened with a Taurus .38 Special loaded with five .38 rounds sticking out, police said.

All four suspects were placed into handcuffs as officers searched the car and found a box of Lawman 9mm Luger ammunition containing thirteen live rounds, police added.

A .40 Caliber and a loaded Glock 19, both with one round in the chamber and 14 rounds in the magazine, were also reportedly found in the vehicle.

Anthony Arias, 23, of Dracut; Keyon Roberson, 19, of Rockland; Freily Cabral, 23, of Dorchester; and Derron Crawford, 19, of Brockton, are all facing charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license (3 Counts), possession of large capacity feeding device (2 counts), and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Roberson, Cabral and Crawford are also facing three counts of carrying a firearm without a license.

All four suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

