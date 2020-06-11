EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured and three others sustained minor injuries in a two-car crash in Everett early Thursday morning.

A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling west on Route 16 toward the intersection of Spring Street just before 2 a.m. failed to stop at a red light, striking a Ford pickup truck that was traveling on Spring Street through a green light, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man from Everett, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 23-year-old man from Revere, and one of his passengers, a 28-year-old man from Oakland Park, Florida, was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance Everett with minor injuries. His second passenger, a 24-year-old man from Oakland Park, Florida, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed for about one hour.

The crash remains under investigation.

