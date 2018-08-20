SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police have responded to two weekend shootings within hours of each other that left four people injured.

The shootings happened between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday in Springfield.

Police responded to the first shooting and found a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds. Both have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities later responded to a shooting recorded by the city’s gunfire detection system.

Police found evidence of a shooting but didn’t find any victims. But two men checked themselves into a hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds.

Both men are expected to recover.

Investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)