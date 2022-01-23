BOSTON (WHDH) - Four juveniles are facing charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a man on the Green Line in Boston Sunday, MBTA officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault at Park Street Station at 8:15 p.m. were told a group of juveniles were harassing a couple when a man asked them to leave the couple alone. The group then punched and kicked the man before stealing his sneakers, a necklace and money from him, police said, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested suspects at Winter Street, Downtown Crossing Station and Washington Street, identifying them through surveillance video and witness identification. One of the suspects allegedly had the victim’s sneakers, police said.

A 17-year-old from Roslindale, a 15-year-old from Chelsea, a 16-year-old from Roxbury and a 15-year-old from Roxbury will face assault and unarmed robbery charges, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)