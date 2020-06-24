Police: 4 men facing charges after trooper catches them setting off fireworks in Cambridge park

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men are facing criminal charges after a state trooper caught them setting off fireworks in a park in Cambridge late Monday night, officials said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Memorial Drive around 11 p.m. observed fireworks being set off from the Riverside Press Park, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The park was said to be closed to visitors at the time.

The men, ages 22, 24, 24, and 25, all of Cambridge, were found to be in possession of illegal fireworks, as well as an illegally possessed .380 firearm with a laser sight attached, state police said.

All four men are charged with trespassing, unlawful possession of fireworks, and possession of a firearm.

They will be summoned to court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)