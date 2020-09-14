BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men are facing drugs charges following a shooting in Brockton late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert that detected eight rounds at 39 Harvard St. just before 11:30 p.m. learned that a man was in the emergency room of Brockton Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Brockton police.

Detectives interviewed the man in the hospital, along with three men at the property on Harvard Street whom investigators say they believe were connected to the exchange of gunfire.

Officers reportedly found scales and clear plastic bags of marijuana packaged for distribution purposes.

Investigators also executed a search warrant on 39 Harvard St. #2 and a car parked in the driveway, and found more than 22 pounds of marijuana, 26 grams of fentanyl, 60 grams of cocaine, a Smith & Wesson gun, a Ruger 9mm pistol, several rounds of ammunition and more than $6,000 in cash, police said.

Santos Michael, 23, Kareem Jamal Pires, 21, Giovanni Osorio, 22, all of Brockton, and Lue Amos Andrade, 25, are all facing various drugs charges in connection with this incident.

No additional information has been released.

