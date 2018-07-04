Police: 5 shot during Fourth of July celebrations in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after five people were shot Wednesday, including four men who were shot near a Fourth of July party where dozens of children were playing.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 85 Fayston St. about 6:30 p.m. found four adult male victims, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“It appears there was an argument at one of these houses down here where we have a party going on and words were exchanged and obviously, instead of fighting with their hands, they pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said at the scene, adding that the shooting occurred near a large group of children.

“We’re just fortunate we didn’t have a young kid hit by the crossfire,” Evans said.

All four men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say three of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been gang-related.

Then, another person was shot just after 10 p.m. about a half-mile away on Brookford Avenue, police said.

No additional information was immediately available on the second shooting.

