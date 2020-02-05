Police: 4-month-old boy crushed to death after mom drops dead, falls on top of him

(WHDH) — An infant was crushed to death after his mother dropped dead and fell on top of him inside their Arizona home over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home in Tempe around 5 p.m. on Saturday found the bodies of 38-year-old Larinique Meadows and 4-month-old Denari Meadows, AZFamily.com reported.

Larinique Meadows was researching symptoms of chest pain before she suffered a medical episode and collapsed on top of her son, suffocating him, investigators told the news outlet.

The boy’s father reportedly told police that he discovered the bodies when he woke to get ready for his night shift at work.

Tempe police detective Greg Bacon believes Larinique Meadows likely had a heart condition. He called the incident “very tragic.”

Autopsies are being performed to determine their exact cause and manner of death.

Police say there was no evidence of foul play.

An investigation is ongoing.

