Police: 4 more Bryant students charged in on-campus assault

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Police say four more students at Bryant University in Rhode Island have been arrested in connection with an on-campus assault.

Three student-athletes were previously arrested after police say they broke into a campus townhouse Sunday and assaulted two residents.

Smithfield Police said Thursday that four more students face charges including breaking and entering and disorderly conduct.

Bryant University President Ronald Machtley formed a task force to investigate whether racial bias played a role. Police say they’ve not found any evidence that it did.

Smithfield Police previously charged a member of the men’s basketball team and two members of the football team with simple assault and other offenses. They’re suspended from playing sports and aren’t allowed in residence halls during the investigation.

They may continue attending class pending a conduct hearing.

