Police: 4 officers injured by driver who fled Boston traffic stop with 4 loaded guns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a slew of criminal charges after officials say he injured four Boston police officers with his car Saturday night prior to a chase that ended with him being found in possession of four loaded firearms.

Officers patrolling the area of Glenway Street and Old Road in Dorchester just before 7 p.m. saw a wanted parked blue Honda Odyssey, police said. Additional units were requested in case the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

Officers followed the suspect to the intersection of Columbia Road and Geneva Avenue and activated their lights and sirens, according to police.

As they approached the vehicle police say the driver, later identified as Michael McKoy, 35, of Boston, lurched the car forward and struck several officers, injuring four and damaging a police cruiser. All four were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After allegedly weaving in and out of traffic, driving the wrong way on several streets, and speeding by stop signs, police say McKoy crashed into a light pole.

He fled after the crash and was arrested at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Roxbury, officials said. He allegedly discarded several firearms as he attempted to evade police.

McKoy is expected to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of carrying a loaded firearm, four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and refusal to stop for a police officer. He is also being charged for drug possession with intent to distribute and received several other citations.

