MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting on a highway in New Hampshire early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to Elliot Hospital around 1:45 a.m. spoke with the victims who stated that they were driving home from a concert at Jewel Nightclub in Manchester when they were struck by gunfire on the southbound side of Interstate 293 near Exit 2, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told investigators that the shots were fired from a white “box-style” vehicle, which police have not yet located.

Dy’vee Spencer and Jose Jusino, both 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, were also arrested on charges in connection with a separate shots fired incident outside of the same nightclub.

Dy’vee Spencer (left), Jose Jusino (right) — Manchester Police Dept.

Spencer and Jusino fled the area in a blue Audi after the shooting, crashed on a dead-end street, backed up into a parked pick-up truck, and drove into a pursuing officer’s cruiser, according to police.

Police say it’s not clear if the two shootings are connected.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)