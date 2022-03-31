BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were taken into custody Thursday morning after they were caught in a building that is under construction near the site of the recent Government Center parking garage collapse, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of people on the roof of the building on New Chardon Street at Merrimack Street found the individuals in question inside the structure and placed them in handcuffs, according to the Boston Police Department.

The arrests were made near the site of Saturday’s deadly garage collapse. An excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed above the subway tunnels near the Haymarket MBTA stop.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed.

Police did not say what the four people were doing in the building.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

#BREAKING: Boston Police confirm they have taken 4 people into custody that were found inside the new building under construction at the corner of New Chardon St and Merrimack St just moments ago.



We are awaiting further info and will update as soon as we get it.#7News pic.twitter.com/qN7cDe9PAB — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) March 31, 2022

