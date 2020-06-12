Police: 4 suspects arrested in Lynn after stealing Mercedes from Haverhill dealership, leading troopers on wild chase

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four suspects who allegedly stole a Mercedes from a dealership in Haverhill on Friday morning were arrested in Lynn after leading troopers on a wild chase, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a black Mercedes that was stolen from a dealership in Haverhill around 9 a.m. tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-495 but the suspects fled at a high rate of speed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Minutes later, the suspect vehicle was spotted on I-93 south in Andover, but a trooper on patrol in the area was unable to stop the speeding driver, police said.

Troopers on I-93 in Woburn near Route 128 then attempted to deploy a tire deflation device, but the suspects are said to have evaded the stop sticks before later taking Exit 32 to Route 60 in Medford.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the suspects allegedly struck a trooper who had exited his cruiser and barreled into another vehicle. Police say the trooper was able to drive himself to a local hospital for evaluation.

The suspects, 18-year-old Jonathan Cesar, of Malden, 18-year-old Yosvani Hernandez, of Somerville, and two juveniles, were able to get away, but they were finally nabbed on Pond Street in Lynn around 1 p.m.

All four suspects are facing a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of an investigation.

