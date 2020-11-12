Police: 4 teens attacked boy, ran his mom over with van to settle romantic dispute

(WHDH) — Four teens are facing criminal charges in connection with an incident in which they attacked a boy and ran his mother over with a van to settle an ongoing romantic dispute, officials said.

Elijah Stansell, 18, along with his three friends — 16-year-old Raven Sutton, 15-year-old Kimberly Stone, and 14-year-old Hannah Eubank — were all arrested last week on attempted murder charges after they traveled to a home in Polk City, Florida, to “handle” a dispute that was romantic in nature, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a home in the city on Monday afternoon learned Stansell had attacked a teenage victim, forcing the boy to retreat into his house just as his mother arrived at the scene.

The suspects then fled the home, piled into a van, intentionally drove the vehicle at the victim’s mother, and ran her over, officials said.

Stansell decided to run the woman over after he spotted her photographing their van, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. As of Tuesday, she remained in critical condition.

Stansell was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges including attempted felony murder, burglary with assault, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sutton, Eubank, and Stone are facing charges including attempted felony murder and burglary with assault.

All four suspects have since admitted to their actions.

An investigation remains ongoing.

