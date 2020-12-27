Police: 4 teens facing a slew of charges after throwing bricks at cars in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four teenagers were arrested and are facing charges after bricks were thrown at more than a dozen vehicles in Worcester on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault on Plantation Street just before 4 p.m. found a 37-year-old victim who said he was severely injured after someone in a red SUV threw a brick at his vehicle, police said.

The brick went through the windshield, struck him in the face and caused serious, permanent injuries, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

As officers searched for the red SUV, which was reportedly stolen, many other calls came in reporting bricks being thrown out of an SUV, police said. A total of 19 vehicles were struck and damaged by bricks.

An officer spotted a red SUV near Harrington Way and followed it to Ashwood Street where police say two males exited the vehicle and fled leaving two female passengers behind.

Officers were able to locate the two males on on Houghton Street and took them into custody, police said.

The two males, 15 and 16, and two females, 15 and 16, are charged with aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, conspiracy, and 19 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, police said.

Other charges include, resisting arrest, throwing missiles at a train or bus. One of the teens is being charged with unlawful carrying of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles) and carrying a dangerous weapon when arrested.

