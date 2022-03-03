WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A sleeping 4-year-old boy was left in the back of a taxi after he and his family were driven from Logan Airport in Boston to their home in Weston on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Each parent thought the other had taken the young boy into the house but he was accidentally left behind when they returned around 6:20 p.m., prompting a massive search that involved Weston police, state police, and Massport, according to law enforcement officials.

Investigators were able to determine that the taxi was owned by PAUL Taxi Inc. and troopers tracked the vehicle to a parking lot at 55 Temple St. in Dorchester, where the boy was said to be found sleeping on the taxi’s third-row seat shortly before 8 p.m.

The boy was not in distress and taken to a local police station, where he was reunited with his father.

An investigation determined that the driver stores the taxi in that lot and he had gone to his home in Lawrence. The driver returned to the scene and was said to be cooperative with police.

“Based on interviews with the family and the driver, we determined the child was accidentally left on the taxi and remained asleep the entire time,” state police said in a statement. “We further determined that the taxi driver did not check the vehicle at the conclusion of his shift as required.”

Authorities are working to determine if a citation is warranted.

