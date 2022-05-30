BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline authorities say a 4-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool on Memorial Day.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Prescott Street around 4:40 p.m. said they found adults performing CPR on the child who was found unresponsive in the pool.

The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Though authorities said the drowning appears to have been accidental, the incident remains under investigation. According to police, several other children were in the pool at the time and a number of adults were in close proximity.

Police are urging parents to stay vigilant this summer while their children are near bodies of water.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)