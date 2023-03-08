WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old man was arrested after a crash in Worcester sent a young girl and an adult male to the hospital, according to police.

Worcester Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha said authorities were investigating the crash, which occurred earlier in the afternoon on Webster Street. A 7NEWS camera found two heavily damaged white SUVs in the area around 4 p.m.

According to Murtha, both a four-year-old girl and an adult male were taken to the hospital from the wreck after first responders arrived.

He also said an initial investigation found the driver of one of the vehicles left the scene on foot soon after the crash had happened.

Authorities later found Gary Lemieux, 54, nearby and arrested the Cherry Valley resident on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury.

Details on the conditions of the injured child and adult have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

