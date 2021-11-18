WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old New Hampshire boy accidentally shot himself in the hand after he gained access to a gun in his home on Thursday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to an incident at a home in Weare around 8:30 a.m. found the young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand, according to the Weare Police Department.

The boy was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police say the boy was able to gain access to an unsecured firearm and accidentally pulled the trigger.

The bullet traveled through his hand and came to rest in a wall.

There were no other reported injuries.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families was notified of the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)