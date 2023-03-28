BOSTON (WHDH) - A 47-year-old man from Lexington was struck and killed by a Dartmouth Coach bus at a Logan Airport terminal, according to state police.

Officials said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on the Terminal B lower roadway. A preliminary investigation shows the victim was at the airport to pick up a friend and was standing on the drivers side of his SUV when the bus hit him and dragged him along the side of his car.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe injuries.

Terminal B passengers were redirected to other parts of the airport to get picked up or to catch a bus. The scene around the crash reopened around 9 p.m. Monday.

Speaking with 7NEWS, passengers in the area said they were sad to hear news of a death.

“I feel for their family, I mean, my heart goes out to them,” one person said. “I can’t imagine.”

The 54-year-old bus driver was interviewed by state police. Officials have not said if he will face any charges.

Dartmouth Coach issued a statement after the incident, saying “Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport.”

“We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information,” the company said.

State police announced that the scene around the crash site had reopened as of around 9 p.m. Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

