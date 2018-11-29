Police: 5 arrested, 50 bags of crack seized in Boston drug busts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were arrested and 50 bags of crack were seized Wednesday during three drug busts in Boston, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 168 West Springfield Street in Boston around 12:15 p.m., found a loaded .40 caliber Ruger SR40C handgun, 50 bags of crack cocaine and 11 bags of marijuana weighing approximately one pound, according to a release issued by police.

Investigators placed 34-year-old Eric Crewe under arrest for an unrelated drug warrant.

Minutes later, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested 21-year-old Brandy Soto of Dorchester on firearm and drug-related charges after executing a search warrant at 58 Adams Street, police say.

Soto was taken into custody after investigators found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 handgun, a loaded 9mm Ruger LC9 handgun, one large and four small bags of cocaine, a bag of heroin and $6,355.00.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrested three more suspects after witnessing a drug deal in broad daylight in the area of Adams Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester, police say.

Officers found a small bag of heroin in a leather bag around 18-year-old Val Postell’s neck and a loaded 9mm Glock 17. Postell is facing several charges including, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession with an intent to distribute a class A drug.

Angel Ortiz, 22, and Michael McCardle, 20, were also placed under arrest for conspiracy to violate drug laws.

