BOSTON (WHDH) - Five juveniles were arrested Monday after troopers found a group of more than 70 teenagers, some of whom were harassing lifeguards, smoking marijuana, riding bikes in circles and popping wheelies near beachgoers, and repeatedly bumping into bystanders at Carson Beach in Boston, officials said.

Troopers responding to a large disturbance in the area of the McCormack Bath House on William Day Boulevard in Southie around 5 p.m. informed the group of teens that they were welcome to enjoy the beach and told them that they were not allowed to disturb other beachgoers, a state police spokesman said.

Some members of the group reportedly became “adversarial and directed insults and slurs” at a state police lieutenant, while a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy allegedly followed a trooper around for 10 minutes, hurling expletives and threats at him because they were enraged about being asked to extinguish a marijuana blunt.

The group was ordered to leave the property but when they later returned to the beach and again grew hostile toward the troopers, five juveniles were arrested, including the boys who were involved in the previous encounter, the spokesman said.

All of the suspects will face charges in Boston Juvenile Court at a later time.

